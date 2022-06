“Orville sings about falling in love with fellow cowboys, the subsequent heartbreak and his love of horse-riding, letting us into his world more than ever before — a world much different from ours, which is perhaps what makes it so darn captivating.”

Orville Peck, Bronco (Sub Pop/Columbia)

After such a critically acclaimed 2019 debut, Pony, many may have wondered whether Orville Peck was peaking too early. The album was well-received by the industry and country music fans alike, with his follow-up EP Show Pony featuring an iconic duet with Canadian country queen Shania Twain. Such a feature and several talk show appearances put the fringe-masked singer in the spotlight with many eager to see how he would follow up such momentum. Orville Peck delivered Bronco to quell any doubts. While the sophomore album does not veer too far sonically or thematically from its predecessor, it contains catchy tunes that will stick in your head for days. Orville sings about falling in love with fellow cowboys, the subsequent heartbreak, longing for home, the desert and his love of horse-riding, among other unsurprising themes. The artist taps into his inner Elvis and Roy Orbison, his baritone voice the highlight of every song. With several music videos to accompany the album’s singles, Orville is letting us into his world on Bronco more than ever before — a world much different from ours, which is perhaps what makes it so darn captivating. 9/10 Trial Track: “The Curse of the Blackened Eye”

“The Curse of the Blackened Eye” from Bronco by Orville Peck

This review was originally published in the June issue of Cult MTL.

