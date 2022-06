Montreal has been chosen to host the NATO Climate Change and Security Centre of Excellence

The Govevernment of Canada has confirmed that Montreal will be the host city for the NATO Climate Change and Security Centre of Excellence, where experts in the ecological transition will share knowledge and practices for climate adaptation.

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante thanked Justin Trudeau, Chrystia Freeland and the Government of Canada for all their work with NATO, saying “Montreal’s environmental leadership continues to shine.”

The centre will focus on climate change security impacts to reduce the carbon footprint of military activities around the world.

“The NATO Climate Change and Security Centre of Excellence in Montreal will be a platform through which both military actors and civilians will develop, enhance and share knowledge on climate change security impacts. It will also allow participants to work together to build required capabilities and best practices and contribute to NATO’s goal of reducing the climate impact of our military activities. Besides hosting this centre and supporting its operation, Canada will bring its unique knowledge and abilities across a range of relevant sectors to the functioning of the Centre of Excellence. Through the cooperative efforts of its participants, the work will enhance the security of Canada, NATO Allies and partners, and people around the globe.”

Montréal accueillera le Centre d’excellence de l’OTAN pour le changement climatique et la sécurité. 🌐



Des experts internationaux y partageront connaissances et pratiques pour l’adaptation climatique.



Montréal accueillera le Centre d'excellence de l'OTAN pour le changement climatique et la sécurité. 🌐



Des experts internationaux y partageront connaissances et pratiques pour l'adaptation climatique.



Notre leadership environnemental continue de rayonner! #polmtl @CanadaOTAN pic.twitter.com/TiTznBHdA6 — Valérie Plante (@Val_Plante) June 30, 2022

