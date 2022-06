“Captain Clutch” will be working for the Canadiens part-time as her playing career continues.

The Montreal Canadiens announced this morning that hockey star Marie-Philip Poulin has been hired as a player development consultant. Poulin (actually Poulin-Nadeau), nicknamed Captain Clutch due to her role as captain of the Canadian women’s national hockey team since 2015 (winning silver in 2018 and gold in Beijing this year), will work for the Habs part-time as her playing career continues. Her job will involve joining the players on the ice and in video sessions to work on their individual and collective skills, in collaboration with player development director Rob Ramage and hockey development director Adam Nicholas.

Poulin, 31, previously played with the Montreal Stars and les Canadiennes, winning the Clarkson Cup once with each team, and was named MVP three times with the now-defunct CWHL. Between four Olympic Games and world championships, she has won 15 medals in international competitions.

“We are thrilled with the addition of Marie-Philip Poulin to our hockey development department. Marie-Philip is one of the best players on the planet and she has won at the highest level, which will be very beneficial for our players. Her knowledge, leadership and vision of the game certainly make the Canadiens a better organization.” —Habs GM Kent Hughes

Poulin-Nadeau will be speaking to the media at 4 p.m. today, at the Bell Sports Complex in Brossard.

