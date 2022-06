For those of you about to skronk, we salute you. I went back and reread last week’s Hammer of the Mods and actually smacked my forehead and loudly proclaimed, “Man, did I ever give Suoni a reach-around,” much to the bemusement of my cat. It seems the only Montreal shows I mentioned in the whole shebang was on the Suoni per il Popolo curation tip. Surely you can cut the ol’ Johnson some slack though, as without a doubt Suoni continues to push envelopes in all kinds of directions, with eclectic bookings that always challenge, prime and prod. I hear ya though, you want to see what else is out there off ‘o the Suoni beaten path. I will only throw Suoni a single bone this week (well, two — the Yoo Doo Right launch is technically a Suoni gig, too), but again, they are simply killing it every night of the week so hit up the festival’s website and see what might strike your fancy. Pro tip: Don’t think twice about going to a Suoni show on a hunch — in fact, especially if you know absolutely nothing about the artist as you will be definitely be surprised.

Friday: With young psych-heads clambering over the new Yoo Doo Right jammer A Murmur, Boundless to the East, could they be the next big Montreal breakout band? Probs. The new piece of wax will see the light of day at Entrepôt ’77 with Anna Arrobas. If you’re digging the new breed of psych that’s saturated their brains, with Germanic tingles from the ancient Brain label, you will not want to miss this! 77 Bernard E., 7 p.m., $15/$29

The fine furry folks at Analogue Addiction have staggered their own shows so you will be able to make the Yoo Doo Right gigger and then take your sorry ass east to Quai des Brumes for the absolute blast of lysergic fuckery that is Crabe, with the new super-duper group featuring members of Priors and Pale Lips, Private Lives with the return of Montreal ex-pat Emilor Jayne (the Leamers) and a new joint from No Fun City (Vancouver, natch) called Night Court. 4481 St-Denis, 9 p.m., $12/$15

My absolute favourite thing with death metal bands is the in-fucking-credible in between-song banter these D&D nerds come up with. For reasons I still can’t figure out, lead death metal singer dudes (usually the only duder in the band that has short hair) will scream in full death metal growl “Alright Montreal, we have some fucking merch in the back!!” Like the fuggin’ crypt keeper is picking out your wardrobe for ya. Uh, Jersey jarheads Cognitive is one such band. They will clean Turbo Haüs’s clock, with openers Tombstoner. Expect to see the same death metal nerds at the Suffocation show the following Wednesday. Also, if you bring the Turbo crew Watermelon Powerades, head honcho Sergio will kiss you right on the nape of your neck. 2040 St-Denis, 8 p.m., $12/$15

Saturday: One of my faves in the city are psych warlords and modern-day shoegazers the Bernard Lakes, who will proudly represent my one Suoni show mention this column. If you’ve never feasted yer peepers on these stellar stalwarts live, you really need to see them in the perfectly fitting room of la Sala Rossa, with openers Cola and Blessed. Fun Fact Time: I once actually played in the Bernard Lakes for a brief period when they were still cutting their teeth. Unfortunately I was forced to leave due to musical differences — the “musical differences” being, uh, I didn’t know how to play any of their songs while the rest of the band did. Hmmmm, their loss really. 4848 St-Laurent, 7:30 p.m., $20/$25

Sunday: I was a fucking prick on my announcement of the D.O.A. show in the print edition of Hammer this month so hopefully hardcore legend Joey Shithead reads this and will think twice about kicking the stuffing out of me. The current indy tour trail every band is currently riding on was originally cut by Sir Shithead (and Black Flag) and truthfully D.O.A.’s first jammers like Something Better Change and Hardcore ’81 are glimmering punk rock jewels. Fuck, they coined the musical term “hardcore” fersfucksake. You can pay your respects to the tried and true punk rock royalty at le Ritz with openers Pkew Pkew Pkew. 179 Jean-Talon W., 7 p.m., (at the very non-punk price of) $30

Current Obsession: Joy Division — The Complete BBC Recordings

