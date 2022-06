Ashley Hamilton on the Alliance led the game in scoring.

The Montreal Alliance lost tonight’s home game against the Edmonton Stingers 60–64. This is the team’s second loss to the Stingers this season, the first happening on June 8 with a score of 72–85. The Stingers are the CEBL champions for 2020 and 2021.

The Alliance were down by just 5 points at the start of the fourth quarter, but unfortunately the team couldn’t make up enough lost ground.

Ashley Hamilton led in scoring for the Montreal Alliance with 13 points and 3 rebounds.

The Montreal Alliance now have three wins and six losses this season, and play their next game at the Langley Events Centre on June 24 against the Fraser Valley Bandits.

For more on the Montreal Alliance and to purchase tickets, please visit the team’s website.

For more sports coverage, visit our Sports section.