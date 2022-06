Hard work is paying off for Montreal-born NBA players Lu Dort and Chris Boucher. Today marks the start of free agency and both have re-signed to their respective teams for significant salary increases.

NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports that Lou Dort signs to a five-year, $87.5-million deal with the Oklahoma City Thunder. Chris Boucher will reportedly return to the Toronto Raptors with a three-year, $35.25-million deal.

Free agent G Lu Dort has agreed to a five-year, $87.5M deal to stay with the Oklahoma City Thunder, his agent Thad Foucher of Wasserman tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 30, 2022 Big pay upgrades for Lu Dort and Chris Boucher, two Montreal-born NBA talents.

Chris Boucher is returning to the Toronto Raptors on a three-year, $35.25M deal, his agent Sam Permut of @RocNationSports tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 30, 2022

The news comes after yesterday’s report that the Thunder would be turning down Dort’s $1.9-million team option. This led many to correctly speculate that the two parties would be renegotiating the shooting guard’s future salary.

