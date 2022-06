Justin Trudeau is asking Canadians 17 to 35 to join Canada’s stem cell registry

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has issued a statement asking Canadians aged 17 to 35 to consider joining the stem cell registry in Canada.

Trudeau took the opportunity to share a story about Dominic LeBlanc, the Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, who received “a second life” following his battle with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma when he was a genetic match for a stem cell donation with a young man from Germany.

Canadians can join the stem cell registry in Canada if they fall into the following categories:

Between the ages of 17 and 35.

In good general health.

Free of infectious diseases such as HIV/AIDS, or hepatitis B and C.

Free of health issues, including cancer, blood diseases, insulin-dependent diabetes, certain heart conditions, etc.

Willing to be a donor to any patient in need.

To join the stem cell registry, please click here. Quebec residents can become stem cell donors by registering with Héma-Québec.

If you’re not already part of Canada’s stem cell registry, please consider joining – you could save a life. Just ask @DLeBlancNB. He was given, in his own words, “a second life” thanks to the generosity of this young man from Germany. What a great story. https://t.co/TWjpZ5fbtp — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) June 13, 2022 Justin Trudeau has asked Canadians between 17 and 35 years old to join the stem cell registry in Canada.

For the latest in news, please visit the News section.