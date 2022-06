Hotel occupancy rates in downtown Montreal are reportedly at pre-pandemic levels this summer.

Downtown Montreal is seeing some very high hotel occupancy rates during some of the biggest weeks for tourism in the city, from 85% during the Montreal International Jazz Festival starting in late June to 97% during this weekend’s Formula 1 Grand Prix.

According to Glenn Castanheira, general manager of Montréal centre-ville, the occupancy rates for hotels in downtown Montreal are at pre-pandemic levels this summer.

Castanheira shared the news, stating that “summer promises to be exceptional for tourism in downtown Montreal.”

This article was originally published on June 13 and updated on June 17, 2022.

