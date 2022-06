The former Greek League champion put up 20 points against the Ottawa BlackJacks.

The Montreal Alliance have secured their first winning streak. The team are now undefeated on home court, beating the Ottawa BlackJacks 86-80 on Tuesday night.

The team was led by Gaios Skordilis, coming off the bench with 20 points. “We just had a good game today,” the Greece-born athlete told Cult MTL in a post-game interview. “I’m glad that I helped the team win. We’re just focused on our game.”

Despite the solid contribution, he shoots down the notion of being Montreal’s own Giannis “The Greek Freak” Antetokounmpo. “I’m not even close, don’t say that!” Skordilis humbly pleaded.

After a lengthy bout with jetlag, Skordilis is feeling back to his usual self with every passing day. “I was struggling a lot the first days, in practice and in the first two games. I’m hoping that this game could get me unstuck a bit. I’m trying to continue helping the team in any way that I can.”

Several Montreal NBA players were in the building to cheer on the Montreal Alliance. Toronto Raptors forward Chris Boucher led a ceremonial game tip-off, while Oklahoma City Thunder guard Lu Dort was spotted sitting courtside.

The team hit the road again on Friday, where they will face the Niagara River Lions at St. Catharines, Ontario’s Meridian Centre

