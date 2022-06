The Casino de Montreal is located on Notre Dame Island in Montreal and is the largest casino in Canada, with over 500,000 square feet. The main casino building has 3,000 electronic slot games and 111 table games. The casino is an attractive place and is the only one of its kind in the city. You can visit the casino 24/7, though you do need to be over 18 to gamble. The casino opened in 1993, making it one of the oldest casinos in the country. It has been expanded several times, most recently in 2013.

People from all walks of life visit the Montreal Casino. The Société des casinos du Québec owns and operates all three casinos in the province.

The Casino de Montreal has three interconnecting structures. The first two, the French Pavilion and the Quebec Pavilion, were built primarily for Expo 67; the casino is the third. It is famous for its large playground, restaurants and original features that you can see in its buildings. The Montreal Casino has many windows spread across its floors, with low ceilings. That’s what makes it different.

Casino de Montreal — Games

Casino de Montreal is the most extensive land casino in Canada, with a floor space for gaming of 526,488 square meters, which is not close to any other gambling venue in the country. You’ll find over 3,000 slot machines and 111 table games, including poker. The game floor is divided between the main playground, the poker room and The Zone playground. You can expect to find a wide variety of popular table games, including roulette, blackjack, baccarat, and poker. The list includes many types of games with low and high limits.

The Zone

The uniquely-situated “The Zone” casino offers interactive game consoles that you won’t find elsewhere in North America. Here, you can learn the basics of different games, participate with groups of friends, or place lower bets available in the casino. In addition, you can sign up for Casino Privileges Club if you want to fully enjoy the VIP benefits of the casino.

Low Deposit Casinos and Casino de Montreal Online

A quick search will reveal several top-rated online casinos with low deposit requirements. As you can choose your stakes at Casino de Montreal, you can also select low-deposit casinos when playing online. The Casino de Montreal offers an online casino with many exciting games you can play from home. Roulette, blackjack, slot games, video poker, live casino games, lottery, bingo and sports betting are all available.

Tournaments

There is no shortage of special promotions and exclusive events at the Casino de Montreal. All special events occur at the Cabaret du Casino, a multi-purpose hall with spectacular sound. You can enjoy exceptional live music and dancing, as well as a variety of private events. For those who want sports-related promotions, you will not be disappointed. The casino usually offers jackpot prizes, with the latest offering up to $200,000. You can also win poker prizes, with up to $5,000 available. Every Monday to Wednesday, there’s a unique Guess The Number promotion with a top prize of $10,000. In addition, there are big tournaments, including the Espacejeux Poker Classic, with a $100,000 guarantee for the Big Event.

Round-Up

The Casino de Montreal is magnificent, massive and the first casino in Quebec. The size of the playground alone, which includes 3,000 electronic games and more than 100 table games, is enough to bring thousands of visitors every day. Games and restaurants, bars, and other unique entertainment options make the Canadian casino the perfect venue for an unforgettable night out in Montreal.