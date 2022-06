Beloved budget movie theatre Dollar Cinema has confirmed that it will be closing its mid-town Montreal location in Decarie Square. Owner Bernie Gurberg, who opened the theatre in 2004, shared the news on Twitter, saying, “Sad news for Dollar Cinema patrons.” The theatre’s lease is up on July 31, and Gurberg hopes to make the best of the coming weeks.

For the theatre’s full programming for the rest of the month, please visit the cinema’s website.

https://t.co/TvluEAnedG

Sad news for Dollar Cinema patrons😢 — Dollar Cinema Decarie Sq (@SaveOnMovies) June 9, 2022 Beloved Montreal movie theatre Dollar Cinema in Decarie Square is closing

This article was originally published on June 10 and updated on June 14, 2022.

For the latest in news, please visit the News section.