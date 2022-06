Despite an 18% increase in gun crime last year, Mayor Valérie Plante maintains that “Montreal remains one of the safest cities in North America.”

Almost 1,000 firearms were taken off the streets of Montreal in 2021

According to the 2021 activity report released by the SPVM earlier today, 959 firearms were removed from the streets of Montreal last year. This amount corresponds to a 10% decrease from 2020, when 1,065 were removed. There was also an 18% increase in gun crime, from 437 cases in 2020 to 516 in 2021.

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante released a statement this morning pertaining to the SPVM activity report saying that Montreal is one of the safest cities in North America. Plante also reiterated her request to the federal government for a handgun ban, particularly in Montreal.

“We base ourselves on the best practices around the world, and we’re mobilizing all of our partners in the creation of a security model adapted to the Montreal reality. And it’s paying off. In 2021, nearly 1,000 firearms were removed from the streets of Montreal and recently the SPVM carried out a historic seizure of amphetamines which inevitably shook organized crime. “Montreal remains one of the safest cities in North America and we will continue to work with all our partners to keep it that way. It is also a shared responsibility and we are hopeful that the firearms restrictions announced by Ottawa will have an impact in the medium term. We will continue to ask for a ban on the territory of Montreal.”

