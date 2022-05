In conjunction with the CCA, we’re asking Montreal kids for good ideas for what to do while waiting for public transit.

What’s the best way to pass the time when you’re waiting for the bus or metro?

The Canadian Centre for Architecture (CCA) is challenging Montreal kids (aged 7 to 12) to share their ideas for the best way to pass the time while waiting for the bus or metro.

In conjunction with the CCA, we’re asking the same question: What’s your best suggestion for new, constructive, fun ways to pass that time? Send your ideas to info@cultmontreal.com.

On May 21, parents are invited to bring their children (aged 7 to 12) to the CCA to discuss solutions to the public transportation wait-time conundrum and create a mock-up of their ideas, which will be recorded and shared on the CCA’s social media channels.

“In Montreal, public transportation is a reality shared by nearly all of the island’s inhabitants. The wait for the bus or metro can often seem endless, and can be considered a real waste of time for many riders. “But it is possible that our children do not perceive it this way: maybe they see, by contrast, a time of unexplored possibilities. What if this lost time turns out, in fact, to be an opportunity? Do children have any suggestions for us?” —CCA

For more details, please visit the CCA website.

3-1-1 and a half: What to do while waiting for the bus? takes place at the CCA (1920 Baile) on Saturday, May 21, 11 a.m.–3 p.m., free entry, no registration required

