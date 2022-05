The Obi-wan Kenobi series, Stranger Things season 4, new episodes of Star Trek and Hacks, loads of classic musicals and more.

A weekly round-up of the new movies and TV series streaming on Netflix, Crave, Prime Video, Disney Plus, Apple TV+, Tubi, CBC Gem and Criterion Channel

New on Netflix

Stranger Things season 4, volume 1 (new on Netflix)

One of the most hotly anticipated seasons of TV (and one of the most expensive in history, with each episode reportedly costing around $30-million) is finally back on Netflix starting today. It’s been three years since the last season of Stranger Things, so Volume 1 of Season 4 has a lot to live up to. Volume 2 will only be available on July 1, but that only gives you more time to catch up on the series from the beginning.

As always, a new month means a bunch of new movies available to stream starting June 1, including Edge of Seventeen, Mr. and Mrs. Smith and No Country for Old Men. For some Can-con, we have Rhymes for Young Ghouls and Two Lovers and a Bear.

New on Prime Video

Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City (new on Prime Video)

If you missed it when it hit theatres in late 2021, Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City will be available to stream on Prime Video as of today. Rather than part of the original film universe based on the popular video game, this film is treated as a reboot of the original franchise and presents new actors and characters.

New on Crave

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (new on Crave)

With a new David Cronenberg film hitting the big screen next week, Crave has got you covered in terms of catching up on one of his most beloved films of the past two decades. Based on a critically acclaimed graphic novel and starring Viggo Mortensen, William Hurt, Maria Bello and Ed Harris, A History of Violence (May 27) ushered in a new era of Cronenberg’s career. This is only available to Crave subscribers also paying for Starz.

As always, Crave is still the best place to catch up on all your favourite series including new episodes of Hacks, Legendary, The Staircase and Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.

New on Disney Plus

While some people are pretty burned out on all things Marvel and Star Wars, you might be willing to make an exception for the latest original series Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi. Set 10 years after the events of The Revenge of the Sith and starring Ewan MacGregor, the series follows Obi-Wan Kenobi as he grapples with the fall of his greatest student, Anakin Skywalker. The first two episodes air Friday, May 27 and episode 3 airs next Wednesday.

Inspired by Star Trek, Seth MacFarlane’s The Orville was a cult hit on Fox. It’s now getting a second life thanks to Hulu and the first new episode will be streaming on Disney Plus starting June 2.

New on CBC Gem

Preppers (new on CBC Gem)

Along with your best fill of Can-con, CBC Gem has been building an impressive library of international TV hits. Their latest addition, hitting the platform on June 1, is the critically acclaimed Australian comedy Preppers. Preppers follows Charlie (Nakkiah Lui), a young Australian Aboriginal woman, who experiences her own, personal, cataclysmic event when her life crumbles around her. Escaping the fallout, Charlie finds herself at the centre of a mismatched community of “preppers” planning for the apocalypse.

New on Criterion Channel

Gentlemen Prefer Blondes (new on Criterion Channel)

Summer is finally on the horizon and the Criterion Channel has a lineup that will fill your heart with joy and your footsteps with music. Spotlights on Judy Garland and Queersighted Musicals means some of the all-time best musicals will finally be available to stream, including but not limited to Gentlemen Prefer Blondes, The Young Girls of Rochefort, The Hole, Meet Me in St. Louis, Summer Stock and The Pirate.

Feeling a little nostalgic this time of year? A spotlight on the great Terrence Davies will surely scratch that itch. Some of his greatest films including Distant Voices, Still Lives, The Long Day Closes, A Quiet Passion and The Deep Blue Sea will all be available at the top of the month.

Another worthwhile highlight is a director’s spotlight on Australian aboriginal filmmaker Arwick Thornton, who has gained critical acclaim for films like Samson & Delilah and Sweet Country.

Some other amazing films finally streaming on Criterion Channel include Atlantis (2019), Body Heat (1981), Cleopatra Jones (1973), Double Indemnity (1944), The Gospel of Eureka (2018), The Poseidon Adventure (1972) and Seconds (1966).

