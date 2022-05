New seasons of Tehran and Hacks, Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 Sustainable War and more.

New on Netflix

Ghost in the Shell SAC 2045 Sustainable War (new on Netflix)

Netflix is upping their anime content and will be dropping Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 Sustainable War (May 9). This two-hour movie is a retelling of the first season of Ghost in the Shell, which first premiered on the platform in 2020. The movie is set in the near future, where the advancement of technology has led to a new wave of cybercrime by augmented individuals known as “cyberbrains.” To combat the growing number of crimes, full-bodied cyborg Motoko Kusanagi takes charge of the crime-fighting organization known as public security section 9.

The film release seems to be in anticipation of the second season of Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 coming at the end of the month.

New on Prime Video

Bosch: Legacy (new on Prime Video)

Bosch was apparently a popular TV show and it’s apparently back with a new season called Bosch: Legacy (May 6). Titus Welliver returns in the title role as Bosch, who is now forced to work with his one-time enemy, Honey Chandler.

New on Crave

Hacks season 2 (new on Crave)

One of the most critically acclaimed TV shows of last year is back. Hacks season 2 starts airing on Crave this week (May 12). The award-winning comedy series explores a dark mentorship that forms between Deborah Vance, a legendary Las Vegas comedian, and an entitled, outcast 25-year-old. The show stars the legendary Jean Smart (24 and Fargo) and newcomer Hannah Einbinder.

New on Apple TV+

Tehran (new on Apple TV+)

A new season of Tehran (May 6) hits Apple TV this week, adding Glenn Close to the cast. The Israeli series follows Tamar, a Mossad hacker-agent who infiltrates Tehran under a false identity to help destroy Iran’s nuclear reactor; when her mission fails and she’s trapped in a new life, Tamar must plan an operation that will place her loved ones in jeopardy.

New on Disney Plus

Abbott Elementary (new on Disney Plus)

If you haven’t had a chance to catch it, the entire first season of Abbott Elementary (May 11) drops on Disney Plus this week. Described as nicecore by fans and detractors alike, the critically acclaimed mockumentary series is about a faculty at a public school in Philadelphia. If you’ve been looking for a workplace-comedy fix since The Office and Parks & Rec went off the air, this show might be for you.

A weekly round-up of the new movies and TV series streaming on Netflix, Crave, Prime Video, Disney Plus, Apple TV+, Tubi, CBC Gem, Shudder and Criterion Channel