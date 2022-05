The top events in Montreal, daily.

Here's what to do in Montreal today.

Monday, May 2

Guy Lafleur is lying in state at the Bell Centre until 3 p.m., ahead of tomorrow’s state funeral. 1909 Avenue des Canadiens de Montreal, 10:30 a.m.–3 p.m.

Tickets are still available for the last of four Charlotte Cardin concerts at MTelus, with opener Zach Zoya. 59 Ste-Catherine E., 8 p.m., $58–$209

Dublin post-punk band Fontaines D.C. are in Montreal tonight, playing Théâtre Corona with openers Just Mustard. 2490 Notre-Dame W., 8 p.m., $49

YouTube-famous U.S. singer-songwriter mxmtoon is also in Montreal, performing at Théâtre Fairmount with opener Chloe Moriondo. 5240 Parc, doors open at 6:30 p.m., $39.05, all ages

Monday means it’s time for Diving Bell Social Club’s Trivia Night with Pam Demic, enhancing the standard pub trivia soirée with drag, food and prizes. 3956 St-Laurent (3rd floor), 8 p.m., free with registration

