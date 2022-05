The archaeology and history museum in the Old Port is also hosting a Montreal quiz for a grand prize.

Montreal archaeology and history museum Pointe-à-Callière is celebrating an anniversary today, marking 30 years with an open house and special events.

Recently voted #3 Best Museum in Montreal in the Best of MTL readers poll, PAC is offering PWYC admission all day, with all voluntary donations going to the Pointe-à-Callière Foundation. There will also be performances by two internationally renowned Montreal musicians (their identities are a surprise) on the public piano in front of the museum. Finally, PAC will test participants’ knowledge of recent Montreal history with a quiz promising a grand prize.

For more on the 30th anniversary of Pointe-à-Callière (350 Place Royale) and its events on Wednesday, May 17, 10 a.m.–5 p.m., entry PWYC, please visit the museum’s website.

