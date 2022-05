Sofi Tukker in concert, the Fringe Festival launches with the Fringe-for-all live preview show, WWE legend Mick Foley tells stories at Café Cleopatra and more.

NYC dance pop duo Sofi Tukker are finally back in Montreal tonight to play MTelus with openers LP Giobbi. 59 Ste-Catherine E., doors 6:30 p.m., show 8 p.m., $59.50–$117

The 2022 Fringe Festival officially kicks off at Club Soda with a festive showcase of rapid-fire live previews of the Montreal productions taking part in this year’s edition. Bonus: Tonight’s event, the Fringe-for-all, is free. 1225 St-Laurent, 7–11 p.m., free

Fringe-For-All: Lancement du Festival! Lundi 30 Mai de 7PM-11PM au Club Soda. Pour un avant-goût de presque tous les spectacles locaux. Un aperçu incontournable du festival à venir! Gratuit 18+ #fringebuzz pic.twitter.com/OIKK7X695m — FringeMontreal (@Fringemtl) May 26, 2022 The Fringe-for-all is upon us

The World’s Smallest Comedy Night happens every Monday at Hurley’s, on the back terrasse. 1221 Crescent, 8–9:30 p.m.

Also on the comedy tip tonight (and the wrestling tip) is a show and meet ‘n’ greet at Café Cleopatra with WWE legend Mick Foley, who brings his Nice Day tour to Montreal to tell “epic and hilarious stories from his legendary career.” 1230 St-Laurent, 7–10 p.m., $30/$75 for VIP (includes photo op, signed 2022 tour 8×10 photo, autograph on a personal items)

See art by young Indigenous artists from Montreal at the Botanical Gardens in the exhibition We’re Still Here, part of the Native Montreal youth council’s Indigenous art symposium. (Tickets include full access to the Botanical Gardens.) 4101 Sherbrooke E., 10 a.m.–6 p.m., $8.25–$16.50 for locals, $11–$22 for tourists, free for Indigenous people

