The UKR-AIDE Benefit Concert, Memoria screens at Cinéma du Parc, the Body, Covet and Juan Wauters live and more.

The big concert in Montreal tonight is the Ukr-aide benefit at Théâtre Fairmount (in-person and streaming), with Safia Nolin, Martha Wainwright, Elisapie, Lydia Képinski, Plants and Animals, Choses Sauvages, Comment Debord, Hanorah, Thierry Rose and Arielle Soucy. 100% of profits will be donated to the Canada-Ukraine Foundation to provide humanitarian aid for Ukraine. 5240 Parc, doors 7 p.m., show 8 p.m., $36

Apichatpong Weerasethakul’s latest film Memoria, starring Tilda Swinton, is screening in Montreal for one week only at Cinéma du Parc (with remaining showtimes today through Thursday). 3575 Parc, 12 p.m., 3 p.m., 6 p.m., 9 p.m., $14/$11.50 seniors/$10 for youth 14–21

Portland-based experimental metal duo the Body are in Montreal tonight to play at la Sala Rossa with openers Midwife and thisquietarmy. 4848 St-Laurent, doors 7 p.m., show 8 p.m., $19.95

NYC-based Uruguayan singer-songwriter and guitarist Juan Wauters is also in Montreal tonight, playing with guests at l’Escogriffe. 4461 St-Denis, doors 8 p.m., show 9 p.m., $18.80

California post-rock/prog trio Covet hit Montreal on their Frog Wild tour, playing Bar le Ritz PDB with openers Hikes and King of Heck. 179 Jean-Talon W., doors 6:30 p.m., show 7:30 p.m., $26.36

