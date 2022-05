Night Lovell and Tomberlin in concert, Primus pay tribute to Rush, (the other) Anita Anand launches a book and more.

Local author Anita Anand (not to be confused with the Defence Minister of the same name) launches her debut novel A Convergence of Solitudes at De Stiil Books tonight, in conversation with Michael Belcher, in person and via livestream. 351 Duluth E., 6–8 p.m.

Brooklyn-based, Kentucky-raised singer-songwriter Tomberlin brings her 21st century folk sounds to Montreal, performing at Bar le Ritz PDB with opener Jana Horn. 179 Jean-Talon W., doors 7 p.m., show 8 p.m., $26.87

Austin-based Toronto dudes Black Pistol Fire are also in Montreal tonight, playing Théâtre Fairmount with openers Family Man. 5240 Parc, doors 7 p.m., show 8 p.m., $34.43, all ages

Primus bring their A Tribute to Kings tour to Montreal, paying homage to Rush (specifically their album A Farewell to Kings) at l’Olympia with support from Black Mountain. 1004 Ste-Catherine E., doors 6 p.m., show 8 p.m., $76.50

Originally scheduled for March 20, 2020, Ottawa rapper Night Lovell finally plays Montreal tonight, bringing atmospheric “cloud rap” stylings to the stage at Théâtre Corona with opener Shakewell. 2490 Notre-Dame W., doors 7 p.m., show 8 p.m., $27

