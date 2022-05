“The Space for Life museum network is working with Montreal Metropolitan Community to make knowledge about biodiversity and the environment accessible to a greater number of citizens.”

Montrealers can now get 25% off entry to the Botanical Gardens, Biodôme, Biosphere & more

Residents of the 82 municipalities of Montreal will be getting reduced rates on entry to the Botanical Gardens, Biodôme, Biosphere, Planetarium and Insectarium, with individual and family tickets now 20% to 25% lower than they were previously. This initiative to reduce the cost of entry across the Space for Life museum network is part of an agreement between Montreal Metropolitan Community (CMM) and the City of Montreal.

“The CMM’s vision is not only to build a competitive and attractive metropolitan region, but also a united and responsible community. These institutions fully embody these values, which is why a financial contribution is granted to them annually to support their activities and thus promote learning and awareness of the population with regard to nature and space. I invite citizens to take advantage of this preferential rate to which they are now entitled to discover or rediscover the marvels hidden in Space for Life museums.” —Montreal Mayor/CMM President Valérie Plante

In a press release, Space for Life Acting Director Julie Jodoin also spoke about the museum network in the context of the ecological transition.

“Reconnecting with nature is essential to accelerating the ecological transition. Space for Life is working with the CMM to make knowledge about biodiversity and the environment accessible to a greater number of citizens. In this sense, we offer free activities in the parks and in the schools of the territory. We sincerely hope that this new tariff will help to strengthen this dynamic of inclusion of all audiences.” —Julie Jodoin

Nouveauté!✨Les résident.e.s des 82 municipalités de la CMM bénéficient à compter de cette semaine d’un tarif préférentiel sur les droits d’entrée dans les cinq musées d’@EspacePourLaVie. Rabais de 20 à 25% sur le prix régulier. Tous les détails: https://t.co/B4SsQNIYjQ. #polmtl pic.twitter.com/vE10e8aqG3 — Communauté métropolitaine de Montréal (CMM) (@CMM_info) May 6, 2022 Montrealers can now get 25% off entry to the Botanical Gardens, Biodome, Biosphere & more

For more about the Space for Life museum network, please visit the Espace pour la vie website.

For more, please visit the Arts & Life section.