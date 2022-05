The 78-piece FILMharmonique Orchestra will accompany three screenings of the 1980 film on Aug. 26 and 27.

CONTEST: Win tickets to see Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back in concert at Place des Arts

On Aug. 26 and 27, the FILMharmonique Orchestra will take the stage at Place des Arts’s Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier to perform John Williams’ epic score for Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, presented by GFN productions. Led by conductor Erik Ochsner, 78 musicians will be performing while George Lucas’s 1980 film (with French subtitles) plays on the big screen.

To win a pair of tickets to one of the performances of Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, please share the post below via Instagram, and tag a friend in the comments who you’d like to bring to the show.

For more information about the show and to buy tickets ($74.20–$149.99), please visit the Place des Arts website.

