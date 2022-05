Montreal public health held a press conference this morning to address the appearance of the monkeypox virus in the city. There are currently 15 suspected, non-severe cases of monkeypox on the island of Montreal, one in the South Shore and one on the north shore. The symptoms are painful lesions, fever, sweating and headaches.

The first case of monkeypox in Montreal was reported on May 12, with symptoms first appearing on April 29, and is connected to a case in the U.S. Most of the local cases are in gay men aged 30 to 55, but sexual orientation is not a factor. Monkeypox is not an STD, but is typically spread among sexual partners and people who live together. There have also been cases in the U.K., Spain and Portugal.

Montreal public health director Dr. Mylene Drouin said that the monkeypox virus is spread by close personal contact and droplets, but is not airborne, so while an investigation is underway and steps are being taken to stop the spread, there is no need for panic. It is extremely unlikely that there would be the kind of community spread in public places that occurs with COVID-19, she said.

Reporting the virus is not mandatory, but Drouin suggested consulting a doctor if symptoms appear. Isolation is not necessary, but wearing a mask and covering lesions in public is recommended to prevent transmission. While the literature on the virus suggests monitoring symptoms for 21 days, the majority of cases in Montreal are not lasting that long.

For updates, please consult the Santé Montréal website.

