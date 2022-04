Why does the new Insectarium in Montreal look like Dune?

Photos from the revamped Montreal Insectarium, which is officially reopening to the public on April 13, are eerily reminiscent of some of the sets from Denis Villeneuve’s 2021 film Dune.

The artist renderings of the space, which emphasize the large glass structure, flower gardens and butterflies, look nothing like the worlds of Dune, but the butterfly room resembles the Atreides residences and the tunnels are interiors you might expect to see on the desert planet Arrakis.

