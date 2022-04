The end of Ozark and Grace and Frankie, Elisabeth Moss sci-fi drama Shining Girls and more.

New on Netflix

Grace and Frankie (new on Netflix)

Coming out today on Netflix, Ozark Season 4, Part 2 will be the series’ grand finale. Viewers will finally get to see how the much-acclaimed thriller plays out. What will happen to the Byrdes? Will they get away with everything, or be caught by the law?

Ozark isn’t the only series coming to an end this week. The beloved buddy-comedy Grace and Frankie (April 29), starring Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin, will be coming to an end after 7 seasons and 94 episodes.

Lest you think that Netflix is only killing off their shows, The Circle (May 4) is back this week with its fourth season. The popular reality show is a kind of social experiment that isolates contestants from each other and pit them against each other in an online social media game.

For movie buffs, a handful of truly great movies are hitting the platform on May 1, including Basic Instinct, Crank, Seed of Chucky and The Hateful Eight.

New on Prime Video

Office Space (new on Prime Video)

There are lots of great movies hitting Prime on May 1 including (but not limited to) Independence Day, Tombstone, Office Space, Dude, Where’s My Car?, Tangerine, Fargo, Platoon, Mamma Mia!, Shrek 2, Road to Perdition, Zero Dark Thirty and A League of their Own. A little something for everyone.

New on Crave

The Staircase (new on Crave + HBO)

The most interesting thing hitting Crave this week is the first three episodes of The Staircase (assuming you also pay for HBO). The series starring Toni Colette and Colin Firth brings to life the popular documentary series of the same name, about crime writer Michael Peterson and the mysterious death of his wife. Reviews so far are pleasantly positive.

New on Disney Plus

Moon Knight (last episode on Disney Plus)

If you’ve been following Moon Knight, the limited run series comes to an end this upcoming Wednesday (May 4). The identity-collapsing Marvel series has really hit its stride in the second half after a meandering start. Enjoy it while you can, as Oscar Isaac suggests he has no plans to return to the role after the series is done with.

Also this week, the finale of How I Met Your Father (May 4) and new episodes of The Kardashians (May 5).

New on Apple TV+

Shining Girls (Apple TV+)

While Netflix struggles, Apple TV thrives. With yet another new show, Shining Girls starring Elisabeth Moss and Jamie Bell, the once forgotten streaming platform continues to dominate. In Shining Girls, newspaper archivist Kirby Mazrachi’s dreams of becoming a journalist are put on hold after she survives a brutal attack that leaves her in a constantly shifting reality.

New on CBC Gem

Casual (new on CBC Gem)

The first two seasons of the series Casual are available to stream on CBC Gem starting May 4. Directed by Jason Bateman, Casual follows a bachelor brother and his newly divorced sister living under one roof again. Together, they coach each other through the crazy world of dating while raising her teenage daughter. Starring Michaela Watkins (The Dropout), Tommy Dewey (The Mindy Project) and Tara Lynne Barr (God Bless America).

New on Criterion Channel

Frances (new on Criterion Channel)

The big 1st of the month drop for the Criterion Channel includes a spotlight on director Richard Linklater (Boyhood), actress/director Ida Lupina (High Sierra and They Drive by Night), a Mother’s Day special (including Frances, Something Wild, Smooth Talk and A Cry in the Dark) and 10 films starring Jean Gabin (La Grande Illusion).

Other notable films hitting the platform include The Parallax View, Charade, The Last Waltz, 5 Broken Cameras, The Jackie Robinson Story (starring Jackie Robinson) and many, many more.

