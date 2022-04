Toronto Maple Leafs have by far the most annoying fanbase in the NHL: POLL

According to a poll run by Toronto-based hockey analyst JFresh, the Toronto Maple Leafs have the #1 most annoying fanbase in the NHL. 52% of the poll’s 4,500+ respondents chose Toronto Maple Leafs fans, while in second place were fans of the Montreal Canadiens (22%). Fans of fellow Original Six team the Boston Bruins ranked third (17%).

Toronto Maple Leafs fans were also voted most meltdown-prone.

For the complete results of the survey, please see JFresh’s Twitter thread.

More than 4,500(!) of you answered the fanbase survey. Here are the results.



Which NHL team has the most annoying fanbase?



🥇 #LeafsForever

🥈 #GoHabsGo

🥉 #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/IuXj4FHvsW — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) December 17, 2021

