Lorde, Jesse Mac Cormack and Efterklang in concert, Dan Savage’s HUMP! Film Festival and more.

Lorde makes her long-awaited return to Montreal with the Solar Power tour, stopping at Place des Arts’s Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier. The opener is Remi Wolf. 175 Ste-Catherine W., doors 6:45 p.m., show 7:30 p.m., $144

Acclaimed Montreal singer-songwriter Jesse Mac Cormack launches his new album SOLO at PHI Centre. 315 St-Paul W., doors 7 p.m., show 8 p.m., $17.40

Dan Savage’s HUMP! Film Festival tour is in Montreal once again, screening a selection of short erotic films curated by the veteran sex-advice columnist at Plateau porn theatre Cinéma l’Amour. 4015 St-Laurent, 7 p.m., $25

Copenhagen indie rockers Efterklang play Montreal on the second to last date of their North American tour. They’ll be at la Sala Rossa with openers Peace Chord. 4848 St-Laurent, 8 p.m., $24.56

The 13th edition of Deluxe Comedy is happening at l’Option Musique, with headliner David Pryde, host Vance Michel, Preach, Hasher, Michelle Furtado, Abby Stonehouse and more. 4671 St-Laurent, 8 p.m. sharp., $11.62

