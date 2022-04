KennyHoopla, Leprous and Altın Gün in concert, Cinema Politica screens Mia Donovan’s documentary Dope Is Death and more.

Cinema Politica is screening Dope Is Death by Montreal filmmaker Mia Donovan, who will be in the house alongside other special guests for a Q&A. 1455 de Maisonneuve W. H-110, 7 p.m.

U.S. pop-punk artist KennyHoopla is playing the newly renamed downtown venue l’Astral, now called le Studio TD. The openers are Frankie Flowers and Story Untold. 305 Ste-Catherine W., 8 p.m., $31.50

Turkish psych band Altın Gün kick off their North American tour in Montreal, playing le National with opener Pachyman. 1220 Ste-Catherine E., doors 7 p.m., show 8 p.m., $30

DJ Speechless leads the Vague Lundi party this week at Rockette. 4479 St-Denis, 9 p.m., free

Norwegian rock band Leprous is playing Corona Theatre with openers the Ocean. 2490 Notre-Dame W., doors 7 p.m., 8 p.m., $44

For more Montreal events, please visit the Events section.

To read our latest To-Do List, please click here.