A Mike Carrozza & friends comedy night, Tom Grennan, Lysandre and Transatlantic in concert, a double poetry launch and more.

Montreal chanteuse Lysandre launches her album Sans oublier at Théatre Fairmount. 5240 Parc, doors 7:30 p.m., show 8:30 p.m., $16.55

Véhicule Press and Goose Lane Editions are holding a double poetry launch for Jim Johnstone’s Infinity Network and Shane Neilson’s You May Not Take the Sad and Angry Consolations, with readings by both poets, at le Réservoir. 9 Duluth E. (2nd floor), 6:30 p.m.

Aside from perhaps tonight’s Habs game at the Bell Centre, the most classic old-school Montreal thing to do tonight is check out a prog-rock supergroup, namely Transatlantic, featuring ex-members of bands like Marillion and Dream Theater, at MTelus. 59 Ste-Catherine E., 8 p.m., $56–$81

Montreal comic Mike Carrozza headlines the Figure It Out homecoming show at Diving Bell Social Club, with a great supporting lineup: Walter Lyng, Elsepth Wright, Amanda McQueen, Inés Anaya, Viveth K, Chris Venditto and more. 3956 St-Laurent (3rd floor), doors 8 p.m., show 8:30 p.m., $15

British singer-songwriter Tom Grennan will be in Montreal tonight to play le Ministere. 4521 St-Laurent, doors 7 p.m., show 8 p.m., $21.75

For more Montreal events, please visit the Events section.

To read our latest To-Do List, please click here.