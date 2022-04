JoJo, Baroness and No Waves in concert, Pointe-à-Callière launches a Vikings exhibition and more.

Savannah, GA metal band Baroness bring their Your Baroness tour to Montreal, playing “an evening with” show (no openers) at Bar le Ritz PDB. 179 Jean-Talon W., doors 7 p.m., show 8 p.m., $84.01

U.S. pop singer-songwriter JoJo plays Corona Theatre with opener Amaal. 2490 Notre-Dame W., doors 7 p.m., 8 p.m., $45

Montreal surf punks No Waves play l’Escogriffe tonight with openers TVOD, Piss for Pumpkin (!) and Jess X. 4461 St-Denis, doors 7 p.m., 8 p.m., $18.80

Montreal archeology and history museum Pointe-à-Callière launches a new exhibition today: Vikings – Dragons of the Northern Seas, an immersive showcase of the National Museum of Denmark’s Viking collection. 350 Place Royale, 10 a.m.– 5 p.m., $25/$24 seniors/$17 ages 13–30

Pointe-à-Callière launches a Vikings exhibition.

The CCA presents the Montreal housing discussion (in French) Concerning the Property That Concerns Us, in conjunction with the ongoing exhibition A Section of Now. 1920 Baile, 7 p.m., free with registration

We are hosting Concerning the Property that Concerns Us, a group discussion with seven organisations that address access to housing and new housing models in Montréal, in French, at the Théâtre Paul-Desmarais, this Thursday, 14 April, at 7pmhttps://t.co/s94leULoYz — CCA, Canadian Centre for Architecture (@ccawire) April 13, 2022 Concerning the Property That Concerns Us, at the CCA

For more Montreal events, please visit the Events section.

To read our latest To-Do List, please click here.