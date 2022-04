“We must remain cautious, especially with people aged 60 and over.”

Quebec public health: Expect cases and hospitalizations to increase in coming weeks

Following a meeting with Health Minister Christian Dubé and Director of Public Health Dr. Boileau, Quebec Premier François Legault has issued a warning to Quebecers that an increase in cases and hospitalizations is expected in the province.

Legault stressed the importance of remaining cautious, especially with Quebecers over 60.

Avec le ministre de la santé @cdube_sante et le directeur de la santé publique, Dr Boileau.

Les experts prévoient une augmentation du nombre de cas et d'hospitalisations au cours des prochaines semaines.

Quebec public health was expected to give Legault a recommendation in Monday’s meeting regarding the planned lifting of the provincial mask mandate on April 15. Experts have warned that given the recent rapid spread of the BA.2 variant, now is not the time to drop masks in crowded indoor public places, and Quebec public health director Dr. Luc Boileau said over the weekend that they are considering extending the mask mandate.

Quebec officials will reveal their decision in a press conference on Tuesday.

