Vancouver International (YVR) and Halifax Stanfield International (YHZ) are the top two airports in Canada.

According to a new reputation study by Léger, Montreal-Trudeau International (YUL) has been ranked the 3rd best airport in Canada, after Vancouver International (YVR) and Halifax Stanfield International (YHZ).

Montreal’s score of 64 was 2.5 times higher than that of Jean Lesage International Airport (YQB) in Quebec City, which sit in 10th position.

The Top 10 Most Reputable Airports in Canada in 2022

1. Vancouver International Airport YVR (Reputation Score: 71)

2. Halifax Stanfield International Airport YHZ (65)

3. Montreal-Trudeau International Airport YUL (64)

4. Toronto Pearson International Airport YYZ (59)

5. Calgary International Airport YYC (55)

6. Winnipeg International Airport YWG (48)

7. Edmonton International Airport YEG (40)

8. Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport YTO (31)

9. Abbotsford International Airport YXX (25)

10. Jean Lesage International Airport YQB (25)

“The COVID-19 pandemic hit the airport industry hard and continues to have lasting effects. With the implementation of domestic and international travel restrictions, the number of passengers passing through Canadian airports dropped rapidly, and revenue followed suit. Widespread layoffs also occurred, and many employees worried about their future as new variants of COVID-19 threatened to disrupt their job security. “Airports have also needed to remain agile and adapt to public health restrictions, including mandatory masking, checking passengers’ temperatures, enforcing vaccine regulations and more. Has the situation finally settled down, or will the turbulence continue?” —Léger

