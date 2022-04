Emergency medical services have been called, and service is expected to resume at 1:35 p.m.

There is currently a service disruption in the Montreal metro system affecting the orange line between Lionel-Groulx and Berri-UQAM stations. Emergency medical services have been called, and service is expected to resume at 1:35 p.m.

The STM is advising the use of the green line or bus alternatives to get around downtown Montreal.

[Ongoing disruption] 🚇⚠️ Use @stm_Verte to get around downtown, between métro stations Lionel-Groulx and Berri-UQAM.



For bus alternatives, use the trip calculator (untick métro box) ⏩ https://t.co/uz0W5tB1YR pic.twitter.com/7859bjgTos — Ligne Orange (@stm_Orange) April 28, 2022 Montreal metro orange line service disruption between Lionel-Groulx & Berri-UQAM

