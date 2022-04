Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante shared praise for and criticism of the federal budget, which was revealed late on Thursday afternoon. Plante voiced her approval of the focus on affordable housing but was disappointed by a lack of spending to fight climate change and the absence of a commitment to prevent the proliferation of firearms.

“We welcome the federal budget focused on housing and affordability. However, we would have liked the same importance to be given to the ecological transition.

“Housing measures respond to a crying need experienced by Montrealers. Affordable housing assistance and the measure to limit the ‘flipping’ of houses were necessary.

“In environment, we welcome the financial support for the arrival of the International Sustainability Standards Board office in Montreal. Despite the investments to accelerate the electrification of transport, we would have liked to see a more concrete commitment to fight climate change.

“We also wanted the government to make a clear commitment to combat the proliferation of firearms in the country through new investments. This is a disappointment for Montreal, which invested $7.4-million in violence prevention in 2022.”