The festival will once again fill Palais de Congrès with fans, cosplayers and artists from across the comics, sci-fi, superhero, fantasy and horror spheres, from July 8 to 10.

This morning, Montreal Comiccon unveiled its 2022 comeback with a livestream lineup drop, revealing guests of honour such as legendary British actor Malcolm McDowell, Canadian comedy icon Dave Foley and Buffy the Vampire Slayer/Smallville alumnus James Marsters.

Also among Montreal Comiccon’s lineup for 2022 are Harry Potter franchise alumni Matthew Lewis and Bonnie Wright, Jim Beaver (Supernatural, Deadwood), Laz Alonso (The Boys, Avatar, The Fast and the Furious), Jessie T. Usher (The Boys, Shaft, Independence Day: Resurgence); Bruce Boxleitner (Tron, Babylon 5) and Elias Toufexis (Deus Ex: Human Revolution, The Expanse, Blood of Zeus), among others.

This year’s edition, a comeback after two years of cancellations due to the COVID-19 pandemic (and following a more-low-key-than-usual holiday Comiccon in Dec. 2021) also marks the return of the cosplay Masquerade, the Artists’ Alley, the Indie Gaming Zone, the Family Zone, body-painting, organized costuming contingents repping Star Wars, Star Trek, Doctor Who and Halo and more.

For more about the festival’s 2022 edition, which will take place at Palais des Congrès from July 8–10, please visit the Montreal Comiccon website.

