In case the French need more reasons to vote against this awful person.

Léger: “Marine Le Pen’s ties to Putin will come back to haunt her in Round 2 of the French election”

Léger President Jean-Marc Léger has released a statement regarding Marine Le Pen and her ties to Vladimir Putin, saying that they will come back to “haunt her in the second round of the French election.”

In a 2017 interview with Christiane Amanpour for CNN, Marine Le Pen denied that Crimea had been invaded by Russia, stating that Crimea had always belonged to Russia. Russia annexed Crimea, formerly a part of Ukraine (as it’s still internationally recognized), in 2014.

Les liens multiples entre Marine Le Pen et Vladimir Poutine viendront la hanter au second tour des élections.



Lors d’une entrevue à CNN en 2017, Marine Le Pen niait que la Crimée ait été envahie par la Russie justifiant que la Crimée a toujours été Russe. https://t.co/PpbAOPKV9k — Jean-Marc Leger (@JeanMarcLeger1) April 12, 2022 Léger: “Marine Le Pen and her ties to Putin will come back to haunt her in Round 2 of the French election”

The second round of the French election between Emmanuel Macron and Marine Le Pen will take place on April 24. In the first round, the incumbent Macron won 27.8% of the vote, and Le Pen won 23.1% with her National Rally party (formerly known as the National Front).

