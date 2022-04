Look out for the Lindt Gold Bunny car in the Plateau and downtown.

Here’s where to get a free Lindt Gold Bunny in Montreal on Saturday

To mark the 70th anniversary of their Gold Bunny, Lindt Canada organized an Easter chocolate hunt in Montreal and Toronto from April 7 to 16. Over 200,000 10-gram Lindt bunnies have been up for grabs in 70 locations across the two cities. “Bunny cars” are distributing the chocolates at the following Montreal locations on Saturday, April 16:

8 a.m. Mont-Royal E. & St-Laurent

11 a.m. Mont-Royal W. & Parc

2:40 p.m. Bleury & Parc

For more about the Gold Bunny hunt, follow Lindt on Instagram and Facebook.

