Price’s fifth game this year follows a knee check-up with his doctor in NYC on Wednesday.

Carey Price will get his 700th start tonight in the last Habs game of the season

UPDATED 3:25 p.m. Reporters at the Montreal Canadiens training facility in Brossard shared news this morning that Carey Price took his place in the starter’s net after working with goalie coach Éric Raymond, suggesting that he will start at the Bell Centre tonight. Martin St. Louis confirmed the news in a post-practice press conference. This will be Price’s 700th start in his NHL career.

Après ce beau moment. Carey fait la routine du partant. pic.twitter.com/zQnIOvmHuZ — Marc-André Perreault (@MA_PerreaultTVA) April 29, 2022 Carey Price will start for the last Habs game of the season tonight

Since his return on April 15, Price has played four times without a win for the Canadiens, who just broke a nine-game losing streak in New York City on Wednesday. Concern was raised after Price’s last game, against the Ottawa Senators on April 23, where he let in six goals (with a save percentage of .769) and appeared to be in pain. This week, he travelled with the team to NYC (where he underwent surgery for a torn meniscus last July) to have his knee checked out by his doctor.

Je ne suis pas médecin mais mes genoux en pleine santé auraient explosé à plusieurs reprises. Aww Carey… pic.twitter.com/UEP7oUHJMR — Marc-André Perreault (@MA_PerreaultTVA) April 29, 2022 Marc-André Perreault on Carey Price in Brossard this morning. “I’m not a doctor but my healthy knees would have exploded several times.”

Price was spotted back on the ice practising on Thursday, when the rest of the team had a day off.

For their last game of the season, the Montreal Canadiens will face the Florida Panthers, the #1 team in the Eastern Conference.

