“The strong support for pet-friendly workplaces stems, at least in part, from the positive impacts people feel pets have on their moods and level of stress.”

1 in 2 Canadians believe pets should be allowed in the workplace

According to a new Léger study, 1 in 2 Canadians (51%) support colleagues bringing pets to their workplace, even if they don’t have a pet of their own. 73% of respondents agree that having a pet around them improves their mood and stress level.

“The strong support for pet-friendly workplaces stems, at least in part, from the positive impacts people feel pets have on their moods and level of stress.” —Léger

The study also found that 1 in 3 pet owners (32%) say they would prioritize a pet-friendly company during their next job search.

Enfin un sondage qui pose les vraies questions 😉



Devrait-on pouvoir amener son chien au bureau? https://t.co/fCZSDLwLla — Jean-Marc Leger (@JeanMarcLeger1) April 28, 2022 1 in 2 Canadians believe pets should be allowed in the workplace

For the latest in news, please visit the News section.