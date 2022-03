“We wanted to embrace that sexy, grindey club sound of the mid-late 2000s.”

This week, Montreal indie pop artist Maryze launched a new single called “Experiments,” along with a music video that she’s been teasing on social media for weeks.

Produced by Jeshway, the single was inspired by Timbaland, Nelly Furtado and other hitmakers of the 2000s.

“We wanted to embrace that sexy, grindey club sound of the mid-late 2000s. My little punched-in spoken parts are a definite callback to Britney Spears’ In the Zone era. It was such a playful time for pop music and it was a fun project to blend that energy with more modern production and themes.” —Maryze

The video for “Experiments,” directed by Ariana Molly, features the singer and her masked accomplices in a “mysterious, sensual and surreal universe.” Watch the video below.

Maryze’s debut LP, 8, will be released by Hot Tramp Records on May 6.

