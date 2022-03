Mayor Valérie Plante has reacted to the assault of a 10-year-old girl in Pointe-aux-Trembles.

“Violence has no place in Montreal and a child should never be subjected to it”

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante has reacted to the assault of a 10-year-old girl yesterday in Pointe-aux-Trembles. The girl was reportedly randomly attacked by a 21-year-old man in the street on Monday morning. She received several blows to the head but her injuries are not life-threatening.

Plante referred to the assault as “absolutely unacceptable,” stating that “violence has no place in Montreal and a child should never be subjected to it.”

The mayor confirmed that the SPVM is continuing its investigation. The alleged attacker, who was arrested at the scene of the crime after being subdued by passersby, is undergoing a psychiatric evaluation.

Cette terrible agression contre une fillette de 10 ans est absolument inacceptable. La violence n'a pas sa place à Montréal et jamais un enfant ne devrait y être soumis. Je suis de tout cœur avec Alicia et ses proches. Le SPVM poursuit son enquête. #polmtl https://t.co/nHF733Sw1e — Valérie Plante (@Val_Plante) March 15, 2022

