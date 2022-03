The pandemic has given Canadians the opportunity to reflect on what’s important.

According to a new study by the Angus Reid Institute, the vast majority of Canadians (70%) say they feel grateful to be living in Canada during the pandemic.

Despite 4 in 5 Canadians feeling that the pandemic has pulled people apart and brought out the worst in people, Canadians are overall happy to have dealt with its challenges at home and not abroad.

“It is worth noting that though their mood is notably sour at the moment, the vast majority of Canadians say they are thankful that they were in Canada over these past two years and not elsewhere. This suggests some level of appreciation for the health-care system and workers in the country. Past Conservative and People’s Party voters are notable for their disagreement on this question.” —Angus Reid Institute

Another Angus Reid Institute study also found that 81% of Canadians feel the pandemic has given them the opportunity to reflect on what’s really important.

“It’s been a long, hard two years for Canadians. There’s at least one positive aspect to the trials of the pandemic, however: many say it has forced them to realize what’s important in their life. 4 in 5 (81%) say the last two years have made them reflect on what is really important, a majority sentiment that’s consistent across demographics and regions.” —Angus Reid Institute

