The city of Montreal is investing close to $3.5-million to plant more than 17,000 trees in 2022.

“Together, we will make Montreal the greenest city in North America”

Mayor Valérie Plante has announced that the city of Montreal is investing close to $3.5-million to plant more than 17,000 trees in 2022. Plante made the announcement, confirming the plan to make Montreal the greenest city in North America.

The city of Montreal is working in partnership with Soverdi, an organization that specializes in “planting the right tree in the right place to significantly increase the urban forest for people’s health.”

“This is a strong gesture to respect our Climate Plan. Together, we will make Montreal the greenest city in North America!” —Valérie Plante

Nous investissons près de 3,5 M$ pour planter + de 17 000 arbres en 2022, dont plusieurs dans l’Est de Montréal, en partenariat avec @Soverdimtl. C’est un geste fort pour respecter notre Plan climat. Ensemble, nous ferons de MTL la ville la plus verte en Amérique du Nord! #polmtl pic.twitter.com/kJunbnUQE4 — Valérie Plante (@Val_Plante) March 21, 2022 “Together, we will make Montreal the greenest city in North America”

Last week, Valérie Plante announced the extension of the Blue Line in Montreal.

Earlier his month, the city also announced a $108-million redevelopment plan for Peel Street.

To read the city of Montreal Climate Plan, please click here.

For the latest in news, please visit the News section.