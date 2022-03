Sean Nicolas Savage, Parquet Courts and Conan Gray live, disco and Afrobeat dance parties, the St. Patrick’s Day parade and more.

Friday, March 18

NYC art punk band Parquet Courts play Théâtre Corona tonight, with support from Mdou Moctar. 2490 Notre-Dame W., doors 7 p.m., show 8 p.m.,

Montreal singer-songwriter Sean Nicolas Savage plays Ausgang Plaza, with opener Air Waves. 6524 St-Hubert, doors 8 p.m., show 9 p.m., $27.20

Saturday, March 19

Super Taste dance parties are back at Bar le Ritz PDB, with the Voulez Vous disco and new wave event. 179 Jean-Talon W., 11 p.m., $13

Prime-time to late-night global dance party Moonshine is back “with full vibes.” Check the event page for the essentials. Location TBA, 10 p.m., $15/$20/$30

Sunday, March 20

The 197th annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Montreal is a go. Leaving from Lambert-Closse & Ste-Catherine, 9:30 a.m.

American pop singer-songwriter Conan Gray plays MTelus with support from bülow. 59 Ste-Catherine E., doors 6:30 p.m., show 8 p.m.

