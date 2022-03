A Friday night stream from Cabaret Berlin, Uma Gahd’s Church returns, the Microphones live at the Rialto, the OASIS Immersion experience and more.

Friday, March 4

The people behind Cabaret Berlin, who’ve been heroes of pandemic streaming parties, host another Twitch edition of Friday I’m in Love. While it’s a free event, you can tip the DJ & VJ and donate toward the upcoming grand reopening of the new and improved nightclub. Online, 8 p.m.–midnight, free

Montreal jazz bar (and grill) Upstairs is back in action, hosting two sets by the Hard Bop Five tonight. 1254 Mackay, 7 p.m. ($16.50 + tax), 9:30 p.m. ($15)

Saturday, March 5

Church is back — Uma Gahd’s Church at Village hotspot Bar le Cocktail, that is. Expect guests Marla Deer and Rosa Golde, along with “miraculous apparitions from Gahd herself.” 1669 Ste-Catherine E., 7 p.m., $16.50

POP Montreal presents the return of indie rock vet Phil Elverum and his project the Microphones, with opener folk/indie pop/ambient artist Emily Sprague at Théâtre Rialto. 5723 Parc, 8 p.m. sharp, $25/$30

Sunday, March 6

The OASIS Immersion show, a “contactless walkthrough” sensorial experience called RECHARGER/Unwind, continues until April 3. The 2,200 square-metre space inside Palais des Congrès features three immersive galleries, two light installations and a lounge area with a café and boutique. 301 St-Antoine W., 9 a.m.–9 p.m., $25/$20 for seniors, students, kids 6–17/free for kids 5 and under

Check out L’Heure Mauve, the new exhibition at the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts by Swiss artist Nicolas Party, with music by Montreal’s own Pierre Lapointe. 1380 Sherbrooke W., 10 a.m.–5 p.m., by reservation, $24, $16 ages 21–30, free 20 or under

As is the case on the first Sunday of every month, the Montreal Holocaust Museum is holding an open house today. 5151 Côte-Ste-Catherine, 10 a.m.–4 p.m., free (reservation required)

