The return of Cats, a conference on women artists for International Women’s Day, the 10th anniversary edition of SAT Fest and more.

For International Women’s Day, the Société d’Histoire d’Ahuntsic-Cartierville presents a conference led by Vincent Arseneau about women artists from antiquity to the present, at Maison du Pressoir. 10865 Pressoir, 7 p.m., $10

The 10th anniversary edition of SAT Fest begins today and runs through March 12, showcasing 40 international short films inside the Satosphere dome, which also turns 10 this year. 1201 St-Laurent, 6:30 p.m.

There’s a feline takeover of Place des Arts today, through March 13, as Andrew Lloyd Webber’s (in)famous 1980s musical Cats makes yet another comeback. “Let the memory live again” — and erase of the memory of the even more infamous film adaptation. 175 Ste-Catherine W., 8 p.m. nightly, matinees and varying hours on the weekend, $46–$179.25

For something completely different, seeing a harrowing period film about abortion on International Women’s Day may not be everyone’s cup of tea, but if you’re like our Film Editor Justine Smith, Audrey Diwan’s L’Événement (screening at Cinéma Moderne with English subtitles) might be the perfect choice. Read her 4-star review here. 5150 St-Laurent, 8:30 p.m., $15

Visions Hip-Hop QC by Marven Clerveau is a must-see, must-hear ongoing exhibition at PHI Centre, continuing till March 26. Bonus: interviews with influential artists from the genre by Montreal DJ/producer Gayance, available to listen to on cassette via the boombox on site. 315 St-Paul, 10 a.m.–7 p.m., free

