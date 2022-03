A Ukraine benefit concert at the Notre-Dame Basilica, Clap Your Hands Say Yeah live at Bar le Ritz, film, theatre and poetry events & more.

Clap Your Hands Say Yeah, the alternately Philadelphia/Brooklyn-based indie rock project led by Alec Ounsworth, play Bar le Ritz PDB. 179 Jean-Talon W., 8 p.m., $26.87

The stunning Notre Dame Basilica will be the site of a Concert for Peace, a benefit for victims of Russia’s war on Ukraine. Hosted by actress Claudia Ferri, the event will feature music by a 10-piece chamber orchestra, led by Nicolas Ellis. 110 Notre-Dame W., 7:30 p.m., free/by donation

The Victoria Hall Film Club is screening Michael Sarnoski’s fantastic 2021 film Pig, starring Nicolas Cage in his most restrained and nuanced performance… ever? 4626 Sherbrooke W., 2 p.m., free

The McGill Drama Festival presents a 40-minute student production Everyone Is Annoying, written by Willow Cormier and directed by Danielle Gottlieb. (Also tonight: Every Postmodernist Hates Postmodernism.) 3480 McTavish, 9 p.m., $6

Check out Mińuapan, an Indigenous Poetry Evening at Lucki Delite, featuring slam poetry, spoken word performances and straight-up poetry readings by special guests and open-mic participants. 4816 Parc, 7–11 p.m., free

