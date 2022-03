“Since the start of the conflict, our administration has been fully mobilized to support the two levels of government in welcoming Ukrainian migrants.”

The City of Montreal is preparing to welcome Ukrainian refugees in the wake of the ongoing Russian invasion. According to Maisonneuve-Longue-Pointe city councillor and executive committee advisor Alia Hassan-Cournol, the city is coordinating with the Office for the Integration of Newcomers to Montreal (BINAM), refugee/immigrant advocacy group TCRI and the Quebec Association of Immigration Lawyers to make this happen. An operation is already underway, she says, in keeping with BINAM’s migratory crisis action plan.

“Since the start of the conflict, our administration has been fully mobilized to support the two levels of government in welcoming Ukrainian migrants, and all options are currently being assessed. Montreal stands ready to welcome Ukrainian citizens.” —Alia Hassan-Cournol

🇺🇦🇺🇦Depuis le début du conflit, notre administration est pleinement mobilisée pour soutenir les deux paliers de gouvernement dans l'accueil de migrants ukrainiens, toutes les options sont évaluées actuellement. [1/4] #polmtl #StandWithUkraine️ — Alia Hassan-Cournol (@Alia_HassanCour) March 3, 2022

