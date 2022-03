Graduating Quebec high school students and faculty can look forward to a little normalcy this spring — the province has okayed the return of proms. The announcement was made this morning by Quebec Education Minister Jean-François Roberge and elaborated on in a press conference led by interim public health director Dr. Luc Boileau and senior strategic medical advisor for the Ministry of Health and Social Services (MSSS) Dr. Marie-France Raynault.

“It will be a normal prom for these young people. We have an extremely well vaccinated student population, so young people will be able to celebrate and take advantage of COVID measures easing at the end of the school year.” — Dr. Marie-France Raynault

Dr. Marie-France Raynault says high school proms are permitted this summer because of high vaccination rates among students and last year there were no COVID outbreaks at proms. @sante_qc pic.twitter.com/yYXzXU0BL9 — Tim Sargeant (@tfsargeant) March 10, 2022 Quebec grads can look forward to normal proms this spring

The return of proms is one of many eased restrictions that have been announced in recent weeks. This Saturday, March 12, marks the end of nearly all public health measures in effect across Quebec, including the use of the vaccine passport, capacity limits in restaurants and bars and the ban on dancing and standing-room concerts. Masks will remain mandatory for some time, though it was suggested in today’s press conference that they may be dropped as soon as the end of March.

For more on Quebec’s pandemic deconfinement plan, please visit click here.

For the latest news updates, please visit the News section.