The sixth edition of the Santa Teresa music festival will be going down from May 19–22 in Sainte-Thérèse, Quebec — located less than an hour from downtown Montreal — and today the lineup dropped. Santa Teresa 2022 will feature U.S. talent in the form of Jimmy Eat World, Princess Nokia and $not, alongside loads of notable acts from Montreal and across Quebec, such as Coeur de Pirate, Martha Wainwright, Safia Nolin and Pierre Lapointe, all of whom will play Église Sainte-Thérèse-d’Avila over the course of the weekend.

On the main stage, Hubert Lenoir, Lydia Képinski, Skiifall, Corridor and Choses Sauvages will perform, as will the three American acts listed above. There will also be a number of free outdoor shows by the likes of Gab Paquet and le Couleur, while a limited number of free spaces will be available in the town’s bars and show halls for sets by Anachnid, Jesuslesfilles and Robert Robert, among others (first come, first served).

For more on Santa Teresa 2022, please visit the festival’s website.

For more music coverage, please visit the Music section.